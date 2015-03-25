Topics and Guests for July 8

Watch "Your World" Weekdays at 4 p.m. ET

Former Enron Chairman and CEO Kenneth Lay (search) was charged on Thursday with conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud and making false statements to banks, according to the 11-count indictment.

How will the market react? We’ll take the market’s temperature with Alexandra Lebenthal, president and CEO of Lebenthal & Co.; Meredith Whitney, FOX Business News contributor, and Charles Gasparino, senior writer at Newsweek.

Does seeing Ken Lay in cuffs bring closure to the Enron mess? We’ll ask Charles Prestwood, who saw his retirement savings worth over a million dollars in Enron stock plummet to just over $3,000, and Rebekah Rushing, who worked at Enron for more than seven years.

Plus, is Lay being railroaded, or just getting what he deserves? David Berg, founding partner of the Berg and Androphy, and James Devita, partner at Bryan Cave, weigh in.

And, does the Lay indictment help, or hurt the president’s re-election campaign? We’ll ask Bob Beckel, Democratic strategist, and Pete Snyder, Republican strategist.

As we head into the election year, is Al Qaeda planning on attacking the United States? We’ll get the lowdown from Harvey Kushner, head of the Criminal Justice Department at Long Island University, and Charles Krauthammer, syndicated columnist and FOX News contributor.

