Topics and Guests for January 7

We come to you LIVE from the heartland Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET!

How does Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's health affect America’s relationship with Israel and the Middle East? Could his death spur a nuclear showdown between Israel and Iran? We’ll ask “Countdown to Crisis” author Kenneth Timmerman.

Then, investigators begin to search for clues as to what caused this week’s deadly Sago mine blast. We’ll ask Nick Helms, whose father, Terry, died in the horrific accident, how his family and the West Virginia mining community are holding up during this national tragedy.

And, meet a true American hero. Bennie Nazelrod, a mine rescuer on the scene that night, will be here.

Also, we’ll tell you the unbelievable story about a judge who sentenced a man to only sixty days in jail for raping a little girl. Should he be impeached? We’ll debate it!!

Be sure to watch "Heartland" this Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 4 a.m. ET.

— All topics and guests subject to change.