Topics and Guests for January 28

Shepard Smith is LIVE from Baghdad all week as we countdown to the Iraqi elections on Sunday, January 30.

• Countdown to Election Day

Iraqis around the world are heading to the polls. And the elections in Iraq (search) are just two days. What security measures are being taken in preparation in Iraq?

We'll have LIVE Team FOX coverage.

Plus, Thair Naqib, Iraqi Prime Minister Iyad Allawi's spokesman, gives us the latest.

• American Troops in Iraq

President Bush says in an interview that he would withdraw American forces from Iraq if the new government asked him to do so.

Michael O'Hanlon, military analyst with the Brookings Institution, gives us his take.

• Iraq and the War on Terror

FNC contributor Rich Lowry, editor of the National Review, joins us to talk about the latest on the War on Terror (search).

