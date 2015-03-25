Topics and Guests for Jan. 23

If President Bush brought your federal taxes down, why aren’t you seeing the savings? Could it be that your local taxes are on the increase?

Neil gets to the bottom of the matter when he hosts a roundtable discussion with Francis Slay, Democratic mayor of St. Louis; James Garner, Republican mayor of Hempstead, NY, and Vera Katz, Democratic mayor of Portland, OR.

What characteristics make an effective leader and do any of the Democratic presidential candidates have what it takes? We’ll ask Jack Welch, former chairman of General Electric.

Plus, forget about what their mouths were saying, what are candidates’ bodies saying? We’ll get insight from Patti Wood, body language expert.

We’ll take the market’s temperature with Bob Hormats, vice chairman at Goldman Sachs; Peter Thiel, founder of PayPal and president of Clarim Capital Management; Price Headley, founder of BigTrends.com, and Tobin Smith, chairman of Changewave Research.

Plus, meet Louis Gagliotto, a New York sanitation worker who, in his 45-years on the job, hasn't called in sick once. What’s his secret? We’ll ask him.

And, could orange juice be the latest casualty of the low carb (search) diet craze? Orange growers in the state of Florida are feeling the squeeze and they're spending nearly $2 million on ad campaign to get their OJ drinkers back, as Eric Boomhower of the Florida Department of Citrus explains.

About the Show

More than just facts and figures, "Your World with Cavuto" gets to the heart of the matter with in-depth reporting from Dagen McDowell, FOX Business correspondent, and analysis from our FOX Business News All-Stars:

• Terry Keenan, host of Cashin' In

• Brenda Buttner, host of Bulls & Bears

• David Asman, host of Forbes on Fox