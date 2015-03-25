Topics and Guests for Friday, May 24

Veteran newscaster John Gibson hosts Fox News Channel's newest primetime show The Big Story with John Gibson Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET, with expert legal analysis from Judge Andrew Napolitano and reports from correspondent Heather Nauert.

Here's a review of the rundown for Friday, May 24:

• We talk to Aukai Collins, an American-born jihad-warrior-turned-FBI-informant who claims he warned the agency long before 9/11 about terrorists training at U.S. flight schools

• Rep. Tom Reynolds, R-N.Y., joins us to talk about a memo that Republicans say prove Democrats are using scare tactics on the nation's seniors regarding Social Security

• Why has commuting from home to work become so stressful? Alan Pisarski, author of Commuting in America, offers some ideas

• Radio talk show hosts Victoria Jones and Dave Ross face off on the headlines of the week, including the discovery of Chandra Levy's remains and terror warnings for the Memorial Day weekend

