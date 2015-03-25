Topics and Guests for December 6

Watch "Your World" weekdays at 4 p.m. ET

OPEC indicates that it might scale back production to hike oil prices again. As the winter heating oil season begins, can we trust the oil cartel? We'll get a fair and balanced debate from Jerry Taylor, director of natural resources at the Cato Institute, and Phil Flynn of Alaron Trading.

Have foreigners given the real estate boom another boost? We'll ask Barbara Corcoran, founder and chairman of the Corcoran Group.

Playboy (search) has big plans for Shanghai and investors are all ears. CEO Christie Hefner tells Neil about the big plunge her company is about to take in China.

Don't look now, but many company bosses are dumping their company stock. Should you be worried? Bill Simon, former California gubernatorial candidate, weighs in.

Plus, could insider selling put a stop to the Santa rally? We'll take the market's temperature with ; Leigh Gallagher, senior editor of Smart Money, and Robert Maltbie, portfolio manager at Millennium Asset Management.

And, when it comes to hosting a holiday party, just how liable is your company?

