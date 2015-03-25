Expand / Collapse search
January 13, 2015

Tony Blair Accepts Appointment as Middle East Peace Envoy

By | Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations, United States, European Union and Russia announced the appointment Wednesday of Tony Blair as their representative to promote peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

A statement from the so-called Quartet of international mediators said the former British prime minister will seek to mobilize international assistance to the Palestinians and develop plans to promote Palestinian economic development.

Blair will also seek international support to address the needs of Palestinian government institutions, "focusing as a matter of urgency on the rule of law," the statement said.

