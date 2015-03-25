Tom Watson Putts Closer to Historic British Open Victory

Tom Watson still leads the British Open with one round to go in his quest to become the oldest major champion in golf history.

The 59-year-old Watson rolled in another breathtaking putt Saturday and rallied for a 1-over 71 at blustery Turnberry. He'll go to the final round with a 4-under 206 total, one stroke ahead of England's Ross Fisher and Australia's Mathew Goggin.

Watson gave up the lead with a stretch of three bogeys in seven holes. Then he made a 30-foot birdie putt at No. 16, the same hole where he sank a 75-footer the day before.

Watson followed that with a two-putt birdie at the par-5 17th — just missing an eagle try — and finished up with a nice, safe par at No. 18 to ensure that a golfer in his 50s will play in the final group of the British Open for the second year in a row.

Last year, Greg Norman was 53 when he held the 54-hole lead, but he faded on the final day.