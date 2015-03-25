Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 25, 2015

Tom Watson Putts Closer to Historic British Open Victory

By | Associated Press

TURNBERRY, Scotland – Tom Watson still leads the British Open with one round to go in his quest to become the oldest major champion in golf history.

The 59-year-old Watson rolled in another breathtaking putt Saturday and rallied for a 1-over 71 at blustery Turnberry. He'll go to the final round with a 4-under 206 total, one stroke ahead of England's Ross Fisher and Australia's Mathew Goggin.

Watson gave up the lead with a stretch of three bogeys in seven holes. Then he made a 30-foot birdie putt at No. 16, the same hole where he sank a 75-footer the day before.

Watson followed that with a two-putt birdie at the par-5 17th — just missing an eagle try — and finished up with a nice, safe par at No. 18 to ensure that a golfer in his 50s will play in the final group of the British Open for the second year in a row.

Last year, Greg Norman was 53 when he held the 54-hole lead, but he faded on the final day.