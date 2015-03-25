'Thomas and Friends' Railway Toys, Made in China, Recalled

More than 1 million of the popular "Thomas & Friends" wooden railway toys made in China are being voluntarily recalled because some may contain lead paint, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

About 1.5 million wooden vehicles, buildings and other train-set parts for young children are being recalled, the CPSC said in a statement. The toys were sold in the United States from January 2005 through June 2007, the statement said.

Click here for a link to RC2 Corp.'s Web site.

Click here to view RC2 Corp.'s press release regarding the toy recall.

Lead is toxic and can pose a serious health risk to young children who often put objects in their mouths. Children under 6 are most at risk.

The CPSC and RC2 Corp., the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company that imports "Thomas & Friends" toys, said there had been no reports of illness or injuries linked to the recall.

The recall of toys made in China follows a series of health scandals in the United States involving food, drugs and other products imported from China, from poisoned cough syrup to tainted toothpaste and pet food.

"Consumers should take the recalled toys away from young children immediately and contact RC2 Corp. for a replacement toy," the CPSC said.