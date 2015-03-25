Anarchy and vigilantism will assure the collapse of any society. Once the rule of law breaks down a country is finished.

Thus, quick-thinking Americans should condemn the murder of late-term abortionist Tiller even though the man terminated thousands of pregnancies; what he did is within Kansas law.

The accused killer, 51-year-old Scott Roeder may have had ties to the Freemen organization, a far-right group which rejects government authority. Roeder is likely to be charged with first degree murder. He has a previous weapons charge conviction.

The 67-year-old Tiller had performed abortions for more than 35 years. The Washington Times estimates he destroyed about 60,000 fetuses — sixty thousand. According to the AP, Tiller performed more than 250 late term abortions in 2003 alone. His income was estimated to be more than $1 million a year.

Right now 36 states restrict late term abortions and there are only three clinics that perform them in the entire country. Medical consensus is that late term abortions are rarely necessary because technology can now pinpoint major pregnancy problems much earlier than 21 weeks. Thus, very few American doctors will perform the operation.

None of that seemed to matter to Tiller — nicknamed "The Baby Killer" by pro-life groups — who stated, "He was helping women."

Now, when I heard about Tiller's murder I knew pro-abortion zealots and FOX News haters would attempt to blame us for the crime and that is exactly what has happened. Writing in the New York Daily News, reporter Helen Kennedy was very, very sympathetic to Tiller and called my reporting on him rants. Now Kennedy has lied about us before so her spin comes as no surprise.

Arianna Huffington immediately let her fanatics loose. Mary Mapes, Dan Rather's former producer who was fired from CBS over a false story on President Bush, wrote on the Huffington Post: "I felt just sick when I saw the bulletin about the murder of Dr. George Tiller. I can already envision the backpedaling and rationalizing that we'll hear from longtime Tiller critic, Bill O'Reilly."

No backpedaling here, madam. Unlike you I report honesty. Every single thing we said about Tiller was true and my analysis was based on those facts. The far-left lunacy continued with Daily Kos editor, Marcos Moulitsas: "Who'll be the next target of O'Reilly's and Beck's ire to get gunned down by a domestic conservative terrorist?"

As the Catholic League pointed out Monday, the hateful Kos is bashing me right above an ad for an upcoming interview with Bill Ayers. Perfect.

Finally, far-left Kansas City Star columnist Mike Hendricks wrote: "The murder accomplices included everyone who has ever called Tiller's late term abortion clinic a murder mill, whoever called Tiller 'Tiller the Killer.'"

Now it is clear that the far left is exploiting the death of the doctor. Those vicious individuals want to stifle any criticism of people like Tiller. That and hating FOX News is the real agenda here.

Finally, if these people were so compassionate, so very compassionate, so concerned for the rights and welfare of others, maybe they might have written something — one thing — about the 60,000 fetuses who will never become American citizens. Or am I wrong?

That is the memo.

Pinheads & Patriots

As you may know, Prince Harry was here in the colonies for a big polo match, a fundraiser to help orphans in Africa. But before he grabbed his mallet, he did a number of other good things, including visiting the World Trade Center site to pay his respects and meeting with children in Harlem. The prince came across as a regular guy everywhere that he went.

So even though he is British royalty, Prince Harry is a patriot.

On the pinhead front, Eminem sitting in the MTV audience when he was visited by Bruno, Borat's latest alter ego.

SACHA BARON COHEN, COMEDIAN: Let me down. My schwartz is melting. My schvontz. Eminem, nice to meet you.

EMINEM, RAPPER: Are you (EXPLETIVE DELETED) serious?

OK, well, he doesn't seem to appreciate that, Eminem, and his entourage roughed up Borat or Bruno — whoever it is — played by wise guy Sacha Baron Cohen. Apparently, they didn't like being the butt of the joke — sorry — so he, Eminem stormed out of the award show.

Now, you don't think it's a publicity stunt or anything, do you? No. Obviously Eminem is a pinhead, but so is Bruno or Borat or Sacha or...

