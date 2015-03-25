The Gitmo Diet: Day 6

We call the latest edition of our Web log, Day 6, even though we're actually on the 10th day of our diet. That's because we took time off to enjoy the long holiday, one of our favorites.

July 4th is a time for baseball, apple pie and fireworks as the United States celebrates what makes it special and unique.

Those who defend the country to ensure that it retains its "old glory" may not have been home with family on Independence Day, but those standing sentry at Guantanamo Bay (search), Cuba, were not completely without festivities.

This year, the troops at Gitmo got to hear Ginger Lewis and the All-American Band, they ate hotdogs, burgers and macaroni salad (frequently at home cook-outs), and they were able to watch a fireworks display. Celebrations on the military base were pretty typical on the whole.

Click in the video box to hear Sharon and Shana discuss how the troops spent July 4.

We did not have so much in the way of fun food, and in fact, have drawn the conclusion that dieting in America is hated because all the bad-for-you foods are associated with happy times — take birthday cakes, Thanksgiving Day turkeys and July 4th barbecues, to name a few.

Nobody links Monday's Gitmo Diet with festivities. Green beans, baked fish, canned peaches, steamed cauliflower and seasoned lentils, among other daily rations, while healthy, are just not festive.

Click here to read the menu for the two-week diet.

As far as deployments go, the troops positioned on the island nation may not have the most convenient circumstances, particularly during hurricane season. But they do get a few luxuries, which they are able to enjoy even when it's not a holiday.

In fact, among the benefits of being on the base are the services provided by Gitmo's Morale, Welfare and Recreation unit. Besides providing activities like golf, bowling, ceramics, paintball and swimming pools, MWR provides an array of cuisines from Asian and Cuban to American and Hispanic. They have a Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald's and Burger King as well as a Tiki Bar and Jerk House, which we assume refers to Caribbean cuisine.

It may not be a substitute for home, but at least it's not prison food. After all, lentils and canned peaches are just not something to get up and cheer about.

Shana Pearlman is a producer for FOX News Radio's Tony Snow Show and can be reached at shana.pearlman@foxnews.com. Sharon Kehnemui Liss is the politics editor for FOXNews.com and can be reached at sharon.liss@foxnews.com.