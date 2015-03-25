The Game Kicked Out of Fashion Convention

The rapper the Game (search) says he was kicked out of a major fashion convention in Las Vegas on Tuesday because organizers thought he was involved in the shooting of Suge Knight (search) and feared retaliation.

The best-selling rapper was scheduled to showcase his upcoming sneaker, Hurricane by 310, at the Magic Marketplace at the Las Vegas Convention Center. However, the Game said after he arrived, he was told he was no longer welcome because of the shooting of the rap mogul over the weekend in Miami, the night before the MTV Video Music Awards.

"They had a lot of state police exit us right out of the building," he told The Associated Press by telephone. "They were scared there was going to be some drama, but I don't know why they would be scared because I had nothing to do with (the shooting)."

A spokeswoman for the firm that represents the fashion convention said she was unaware of the incident and was seeking more information.

The Compton native, whose debut album "The Documentary" sold more than 1 million copies this year, was involved in a feud earlier this year with former mentor 50 Cent. One person was shot in a scuffle between both camps outside a New York City radio station.

However, the Game said he had nothing to do with the Knight shooting, which occurred at a party for Kanye West at the Shore Club early Sunday morning. Knight was shot in he leg; his injuries were not said to be life-threatening.

"I didn't see Suge Knight in the club," said the Game, although both were at the party. "I never saw him."

The Game said people are trying to link him to the shooting because both are from Los Angeles and have gang ties. The Game is also produced by Dr. Dre, who once was one of the premier acts on the Knight-founded Death Row Records before bolting in the '90s.

The Game said he managed to sign a few autographs before he and his entourage were removed from the fashion convention.

"It's a very embarrassing situation," he said, "for myself, my management, and my whole family."