The Foxlight: Labor Day Weekend Movies

Movies to see and miss this holiday weekend in today's Foxlight.

How deadly is the Labor Day weekend for movies? The only new film opening is "Jeepers Creepers 2 (search)." This holiday weekend is always a wasteland -- more of a chance to catch up on what you may have missed. Most critics agree you can miss this thing, even though that trailer looks pretty creepy. And there were so many unanswered questions in the first "Jeepers Creepers." Okay, that's a stock stand-up line so let's move on.

The first movie of the summer that shouldn't be missed is "Seabiscuit (search)." It's a formula movie, but hey, when the formula works, we don't need a new recipe. This is a flat-out winner right outta the gate. And Chris Cooper may be looking at another Oscar or at least a nomination.

"Pirates of the Caribbean" proves the pirate movie can survive. But let's hope this theme-park ride to big screen is not a trend. Foxlight does not need to see "Tilt-a-Whirl" or "Swingin' Gym" the movie.

If you can still find it, the re-release of "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (search)" is a great little diversion about Gong Show host Chuck Barris and his outstanding work with the CIA. Sam Rockwell is awesome and deserves the recognition he's going to get for the upcoming "Matchstick Men."

That should keep you busy this weekend. If you run out of films by Saturday, you almost have my life. And my condolences.