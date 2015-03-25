The Fight in Iraq

Hi all,

We're about to get snowed under here in NYC, and I can't wait! This will be our first real snowstorm of the winter.

Here are some things we're working on for Monday's “DaySide:”

An interview with Jim Wallis (search), the man who said that many in the Democratic Party are attempting to make their party more in step with American voters of faith. Jim has written the book, "Why the Right Gets It Wrong and the Left Doesn't Get It," and I'd like to invite you to have a vigorous discussion with him when he's in our studio. Judging by his book's title, do you think he's got a point, or is he off base? E-mail me at: dayside@foxnews.com.

Also, with Iraq's elections now just nine days away, we're inviting some soldiers on our show Monday who have recently served and were injured in Iraq. I'd like their take on how things are going over there, and how they see these historic elections.

We'll also keep tracking the case of Adam Kirkirt (search), the 11-year-old Florida boy who was last seen Tuesday and is believed to have been abducted by a convicted sex offender. Friday, the suspect's car was found empty in Georgia.

And now, some follow-up on Friday's show — as for Yaron Brook (search) of the Ayn Rand Institute (search), who argues that we have been way too compassionate and not tough enough in how we're fighting the war in Iraq, here's just one of the many e-mails that came in:

E-mail No. 1:

"I agree with Yaron Brook. We need to do what we did in WWII with Japan and utterly destroy the enemy before we ever think once about any sort of reconstruction effort."

— Heather S.

As for NYC Councilman Peter Vallone's bill to make Manhattan the 51st state, well, all I can say is that provoked some rather colorful responses:

E-mail No. 2:

I am from western NY... who is bailing out whom? HE BETTER CHECK HIS FIGURES! Our insurance cost is ridiculous because of them!"

— Bob F., Medina NY

E-mail No. 3:

I don't know about NYC becoming a separate state, but I certainly think that the UN building would better serve us as condos. Nice oceanfront views, primo property location, and no more unpaid UN parking tickes! How's that?

— Clark H., Columbus, OH

(From Linda: Creative idea. One small note Clark, it's riverfront views. Still primo location though.)

E-mail No. 4:

One other thing to think about is the political ramification of this... Looking at the county-by-county breakdown of this past election, the state of "Upstate New York" would become red, leaving NYC blue. This wouldn't change the balance in the House of Representatives too much, but it would add 2 more Red seats in the Senate.

— Andrew L., Manhattan, KS

E-mail No. 5:

I personally think that California should be broken into two different states long before NYC [becomes a state]. Orange County, CA would be the 5th richest nation in the world! Plus the beliefs between north and south are so different. Barbara Boxer wouldn't be a senator for the state of So. Cal — that is for sure!

— Jaclyn, San Diego, CA

(From Linda: Jaclyn, I think you just granted nationhood to So. Cal., which is okay I guess, because on the air I declared NYC a separate planet.)

Have a great weekend, everyone. See you Monday!

Linda

