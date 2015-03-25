Teacher of the Year Semifinalist Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct After House Party

A former English teacher from suburban Pittsburgh pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in connection with an underage drinking party at her home.

Allegheny County prosecutors agreed to drop more serious charges of corruption of minors against Christine Kosik in exchange for Wednesday's plea.

Kosik, 56, who had been a semifinalist for the state's 2007 Teacher of the Year Award, resigned from South Fayette High School in January. Prosecutors said they will also pursue a case against her husband, John Kosik, 55.

The Dec. 30 party was attended by 40 to 50 teens, authorities said. Police believe someone else brought alcohol to the house but said the Kosiks were responsible because they were home at the time.

Police were called when the party became unruly. About 30 teens, including the Kosiks' 17-year-old son, were cited for underage drinking, police said. The teens face a hearing in June.

Defense attorney Romel L. Nicholas said Christine Kosik has not reapplied for her teaching job and didn't know if she would remain a teacher.