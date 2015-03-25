Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update November 27, 2015

Tax Free Zone?

David Asman
By David Asman, | Fox News

More now on moves to keep the Internet tax-free.

Democratic and Republican senators voted late Thursday 93-3 for a measure to extend an Internet tax ban for another four years. Republican Senators Lamar Alexander and George Voinovich, who had been trying to stop the ban, accepted a compromise proposed by John McCain that would allow states and cities to collect taxes on telephone calls made over the Internet.

Lobbyists who see a potential gold mine in Internet taxes still complain they’re losing money, even from the McCain compromise, a view not shared by many editorialists across the country.

Editorialists from The Las Vegas Review Journal wrote on May 3:

“Today, officers of state and local governments express fears they may "lose" billions of dollars in tax revenues if they allow the fast-expanding new range of communication services to "escape" taxation. But how can they "lose" what they never had?”

Of course, there’s the question of why the ban on Internet taxes must be revisited every four or five years.

Writing in National Review on line, economist Stephen Moore opines:

“An Internet tax won't make any more sense five or ten years from now than it does today.”

And that’s the Asman Observer.

David Asman joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in 1997 and currently serves as host of "Forbes on FOX," a weekend half-hour program that offers an informative look at the business week (Saturday from 11:00-11:30 AM/ET). Asman is also an anchor on FOX Business Network, where he co-hosts "After the Bell" (4-5 PM/ET) with anchor Melissa Francis. 