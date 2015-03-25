Supermodel Alexandra Kamp Picks Her Favorite Bum-Friendly Bikinis

German model/actress Alexandra Kamp knows her international runways.

"I'm from the era when models had curves on the catwalk, and men, as a result, were still dreaming of sleeping with fashion models," Kamp joked to FOXNews.com.

Since her runway days, Kamp has made over 30 films. "It helps that I can dub myself in several languages," she boasts. "I even get away playing a French which is a true challenge for a German."

In an upcoming film, Kamp plays a woman who falls in love with a candidate for the job of the German Chancellor and becomes the First Lady. Any real life ambitions there?

"No way," says leggy frauline. "I don't want to worry about issues like showing too much arm or leg — I don't do well with restrictions. Michelle Obama has it down though — she is the best-dressed First Lady of all time."

Kamp has been on best-dressed lists in European magazines for years, so we thought with Miami Fashion Week starting tomorrow, it was the perfect time for her clue us in on 2009's hottest swimwear styles.

"Seems to me the booty is the focus this season, as it should be!" she laughs.

Kamp took us shopping at sexy swimsuit central, BestSwimwear.com, to give us her 10 top backside-flattering picks.