Stocks to Watch, March 15: Lehman Brothers, EchoStar and CVS

Among the companies whose shares are expected to see active trade in Wednesday's session are Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., EchoStar Communications Group, Hot Topic Inc. and CVS Corp.

Click here to visit FOXBusiness.com's Investing page.

Charming Shoppes Inc. (CHRS) is expected to report a fourth-quarter profit of 14 cents a share, according to analysts polled by Thomson First Call.

EchoStar Communications Group (DISH) is seen posting fourth-quarter earnings of 35 cents a share.

Gymboree Corp.'s (GYMB) fourth-quarter per-share profit is expected to be 54 cents.

Hot Topic Inc. (HOTT) is expected to post fourth-quarter earnings of 23 cents a share.

Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (LEH) is seen posting a per-share profit of $3.17 in its fiscal first-quarter.

Pope & Talbot Inc.'s (POP) fourth-quarter loss is expected to be 63 cents a share.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings of 49 cents a share.

After Tuesday's closing bell, pharmacy operator CVS Corp. (CVS) said its chief controller and its treasurer have left the company, following an internal investigation that turned up accounting errors made in 2000. See full story. See After Hours column.

Watch List

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) said it has received an order for its Fox wafer-level burn-in system from an automotive integrated circuits manufacturer. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The system is expected to ship in 2007.

A bump in pari-mutuel wagering helped racetrack operator Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) partly offset a drop in other revenue and ride to a slightly narrowed loss in its latest quarter, the company said. See full story.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $7.92 million, or 55 cents a share, up 62% from $4.89 million, or 45 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue at the Savannah, Ga.-based retailer rose to $96.8 million from $66.3 million. Analysts polled by Thomson First Call had forecast earnings of 56 cents a share on revenue of $95 million.

Gateway Inc. (GTW) said it would lower its previously reported 2005 earnings to account for its recent patent-litigation settlement with Hewlett-Packard Co. (HPQ) and an increase in its tax reserves. See full story.

Lexar Media Inc. (LEXR) reported a narrower fourth-quarter net loss of $23.8 million, or 29 cents a share, compared to a net loss of $63.3 million, or 80 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales rose 27% to $239.1 million. Last week, it agreed to be acquired by Micron Technology for $690 million in stock.

Network Appliance Inc. (NTAP) offered a forecast for its fiscal 2007 results that, at the high end, was ahead of the average estimate on Wall Street, according to a UBS analyst. See full story.

OpenTV Corp. (OPTV) said fourth-quarter net income was $2.9 million, or 2 cents a share. During the same period last year, the company reported a net loss of $6.3 million, or 5 cents a share. Analysts polled by Thomson First Call had expected a per-share loss of a penny. The digital and interactive television technology company said quarterly revenue was $23.2 million, down from $24.1 million last year. Analysts were looking for revenue of $22 million.

Polo Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said its President and Chief Operating Officer Roger Farah will back the company's 2006 earnings forecast of a range of $2.80 to $2.85 a share and 2007 earnings of $3.00 to $3.10 a share when he presents at the Bank of America Consumer Conference and the Merrill Lynch Retailing Leaders Conference. Analysts, on average, were expecting it to post a profit of $2.86 a share for 2006 and $3.12 a share for 2007, according to Thomson First Call.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $2.86 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $2.16 million, or 8 cents a share, during the year-ago period. Revenue at the provider of digital video systems rose 11% to $33.2 million from $30 million. Analysts polled by Thomson First Call had forecast a fourth-quarter loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $35 million.

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) , the nation's biggest railroad, raised its first-quarter and full-year earnings outlook, saying operating margins and freight volumes were healthier so far this year than it had anticipated. See full story.

Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) , a major supplier of concrete, crushed rock and asphalt, raised its first-quarter and full-year earnings estimate, citing higher product pricing and strong construction demand. See full story.

WFI Inc. (WFII) reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $3.4 million, or 5 cents a share. During the same period last year, the company reported net income of $12.3 million, or 16 cents a share. The wireless services company said quarterly revenue was $94.8 million, up from $88.4 million last year. WFI also said a California court has dismissed claims against the company, certain officers and directors in the consolidated shareholder class action lawsuits filed starting in August 2004.