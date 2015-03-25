Stocks to Watch, August 29: Navistar International and Boeing Co.

Among the companies whose shares are expected to see active trade in Tuesday's session are Navistar International Corp., Restoration Hardware Inc. and Boeing Co.

ADC Telecommunications Inc. (ADCT) is expected to report earnings per share of 26 cents for the third quarter, according to analysts polled by Thomson First Call.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is expected to report per-share income of 21 cents for the fourth-quarter.

Novell Inc. (NOVL) is expected to post third-quarter per-share income of 3 cents.

Semtech Corp. (SMTC) is expected to report per-share income of 20 cents for the second quarter.

VA Software Corp. (LNUX) is expected to post fourth-quarter earnings per share of a penny.

After Monday's closing bell, Navistar (NAV) said Ford Motor Co.'s (F) steep production cutbacks slated for the fourth-quarter are already trickling down the supply chain, with engine-maker announcing 380 layoffs at its Indianapolis plant.

Restoration (RSTO) said it swung to a quarterly profit for the first time outside of the fourth quarter, a generally lucrative period due to the holidays.

Watch List

Albemarle Corp. (ALB) said it will increase the prices of its flame retardants Martinal aluminum hydroxide and Magnifin magnesium hydroxide by up to 15%, effective Oct. 1, or as contracts allow.

Atmel Corp. (ATML) said it has been notified by Nasdaq that the company has regained compliance with a rule that requires the majority of Atmel's directors to be independent. The integrated circuits maker had violated the rule by appointing a director as president and chief executive, but regained compliance when George Perlegos resigned from the board.

Boeing (BA) said it has approved a new share repurchase plan of up to $3 billion. The aerospace giant said the repurchases will be used for general corporate purposes, including the company's share-based plans.

Bradley Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BDY) said it plans to "enhance long-term shareholder value" with moves such as implementing a cost reduction program, expanding partnerships and joint venture relationships with biotechnology companies, and developing products organically with longer lifecycles.

Coachmen Industries Inc. (COA) said Claire Skinner, chief executive and chairwoman, has decided to take early retirement and resign from the board. The company also said it is cutting its quarterly dividend in half to 3 cents a share, and that it has approved a buyback program of up to 1 million shares.

Culp Inc. (CFI) said it swung to a first-quarter gain as restructuring and related charges fell. The mattress fabrics marketer said quarterly net profit reached $132,000, or a penny a share. During the same period in the prior year, the company reported a net loss of $3.94 million, or 34 cents a share.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (ENDP) said it has reached an agreement with Purdue Frederick Co., P.F. Laboratories Inc. and Euro-Celtique S.A. to settle litigation claiming that Endo's oxycodone extended-release tablets infringe on Purdue's patents. Endo, which will continue selling its oxycodone extended-release products until Dec. 31., will be released from all liability for infringement of Purdue's patents in connection with prior and future sales of the products.

Kinetic Concepts Inc. (KCI) said its board has authorized buying back up to $200 million of the company's shares. The medical technology company added that it plans to purchase stock through the third quarter of 2007.

Nordson Corp. (NDSN) said Peter Hellman, president and chief financial and administrative officer, plans to retire from the company and its board in February.

Odyssey Re Holdings Corp. (ORH) said the total cumulative impact from restating results for 2001 through 2005, as well as the first three months of 2006, increases shareholders' equity by $16.7 million. The underwriter also said its revised second-quarter net income was $207.6 million, or $2.87 a share, compared with its prior report of $202.4 million, or $2.80 a share.

Safeco Corp. (SAFC) said it has agreed to sell its headquarters complex in Seattle to the University of Washington for $130 million. Safeco expects to recognize a pre-tax gain on the sale of around $107 million.

SGX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SGXP) said it has discontinued the Phase II/III clinical trial of Troxatyl as a third-line treatment for patients suffering from acute myelogenous leukemia. The company discontinued the trial based upon the recommendation of the study's independent data and safety monitoring board that found that the study response rates were unlikely to provide evidence of a treatment benefit.

SRA International Inc. (SRX) said Chief Operating Officer David Kriegman is retiring, effective Sept. 15. Renato DiPentima, SRA's president and chief executive, will assume COO duties until a successor is named.

ValueVision Media Inc. (VVTV) has approved a $10 million stock buyback program over the next year.

ViroPharma Inc. (VPHM) reported positive preliminary data from its Phase 1b study of HCV-796, a hepatitis C virus polymerase inhibitor being co-developed with Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, a division of Wyeth (WYE).