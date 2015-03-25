State Department Says Belarus' U.S. Embassy, Consulate Not Ordered to Close

Despite reports to the contrary, the State Department has not ordered the Washington, D.C., embassy and New York consolate of Belarus to close, department spokesman Sean McCormack said Thursday.

The Associated Press reported earlier Thursday that the department had issued the order in response to Belarus' decision to kick out 10 U.S. diplomats.

McCormack, however, said that was not the case during a regular press briefing. He said, however, that the department has issued a strong warning to the country, and has not ruled any options out.

Following McCormack's announcement, the AP characterized McCormack's announcement as a last-minute reversal of its earlier decision.