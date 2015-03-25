Spector Jurors Enter Second Day of Deliberations

The jury in record producer Phil Spector's murder trial resumed deliberations Tuesday, a day after asking to see the snub-nose revolver that was used to shoot actress Lana Clarkson.

A bailiff carried the .38-caliber revolver to the jury room in a box on Monday.

The question for the jury is whether they believe that Spector shot Clarkson as she tried to leave his mansion in 2003, as the prosecution contends. The defense argues that Clarkson, 40, was depressed and shot herself.

Spector is charged with second-degree murder in her death. The two had met up at the nightclub where Clarkson was working as a hostess, then returned to Spector's home. Clarkson died from a gunshot wound to the mouth a few hours later.

If convicted of murder, Spector could face 15 years to life in prison.

He gained fame decades ago for what became known as the "Wall of Sound" recording technique. Clarkson starred in the 1985 cult film "Barbarian Queen."