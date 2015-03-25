Soap Star Who Plays Doctor on ABC's 'One Life to Live' Arrested for Assault in Manhattan

Nathaniel Marston, who plays a doctor on ABC's "One Life to Live," has been released without bail following his arraignment on assault and other charges in an altercation in midtown Manhattan.

Marston, 32, attacked three men with a crate around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at 10th Avenue and 45th Street, says a felony complaint filed in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The complaint charges that Marston struck one man on the hand; hit another in the back of the neck, causing bruising and swelling; then caused the third man to be hospitalized with a broken leg.

When officers tried to arrest Marston, he began flailing his arms and kicking at officers and refused to be handcuffed, the complaint says. It says Officer Sean Turner had medical treatment for a cut hand and a bruised knee.

Jennifer Kushner, spokeswoman for the Manhattan district attorney's office, said Marston was treated at Bellevue Hospital Center for scrapes and bruises before his court appearance.

Lori Hogan, a spokeswoman for ABC, said, "We're aware of the incident and (are) reviewing its details."

Marston's lawyer, Tom Klein, declined to comment Monday.

Marston was charged with four counts of second-degree assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He was released without bail by Judge John Cataldo.

His next court appearance is set for Feb. 4, 2008.

Marston plays Dr. Michael McBain on "One Life to Live." He previously played Eddie Silva on the CBS daytime soap opera "As the World Turns."

