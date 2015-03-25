Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update March 25, 2015

Snap to It

Neil Cavuto
By Neil Cavuto, | Fox News

Promise me if any of you make it really big out there — or you're big already — that you "don't" snap your fingers at anyone.

I mention this because I was on a plane this weekend and this one guy — sorry to say, I don't know who the heck he was, but he was acting like a big deal — barked orders to an aide sitting across from him. And he barked orders to the flight attendant (search) as well.

But he punctuated those "barks" with "snaps" of his fingers. He snapped for some papers from the aide. He snapped for a glass of wine from the flight attendant.

I don't like snappers. Snappers strike me as rude people and I don't much like rude people either. But this guy's aide on the plane seemed to endure it and the flight attendant seemed to tolerate it and most of the passengers around this knucklehead didn't seemed bothered by it.

I wonder if he could have just as easily made his point without snapping his point. And I bet he wouldn't "snap" at his boss. No, snappers snap down, never up.

I suspect snappers are small-minded bullies, who choose to bellow below but cringe above.

But, I think, once a snapper, always a snapper. Once a jerk, always a jerk.

I think in time, non-snapping people figure out snapping people and the snappers snap off the scene... just like that!

I felt like warning this snapper of his inevitable fate. But, two glasses into some wine myself, I forgot, until the flight attendant herself offered me, without snapping, that I could go ahead and have a third.

Watch Neil Cavuto weekdays at 4 p.m. ET on "Your World with Cavuto" and send your comments to cavuto@foxnews.com

Neil Cavuto serves as senior vice president, anchor and managing editor for both FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN). He is anchor of FNC's Your World with Cavuto - the number one rated cable news program for the 4 p.m. timeslot - as well as the FNC Saturday show Cavuto on Business. He also hosts Cavuto on FBN weeknights at 8 p.m. In addition to anchoring daily programs and breaking news specials on FNC and FBN, Cavuto oversees business news content for both networks and FNC's weekend business shows, including Bulls & Bears, Forbes on Fox, and Cashin' In. Click here for more on Neil Cavuto.