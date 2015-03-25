Sept. 11 Resolution Unanimously Passes House

A congressional resolution passed by the House on a 370-0 vote Wednesday with the Senate concurring resolves that Congress:

1. recognizes Sept. 11 as both a day to remember those taken from their families, loved ones and fellow citizens, and a day for Americans to recommit to the nation, to their freedoms and to each other;

2. extends its deepest sympathies to the countless innocent victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, their families, friends and loved ones;

3. honors the heroic actions of first responders, law enforcement personnel, state and local officials, volunteers and others who aided the innocent victims and, in so doing, bravely risked their own lives and long-term health;

4. stands in great debt with the American people to the members of the armed forces serving both at home and abroad;

5. praises the people of the United States for their patriotism, compassion, prayers and generosity in donating time and money to support the innocent victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, their families, friends and loved ones;

6. expresses thanks and gratitude to the foreign leaders and citizens of all nations who have assisted and continue to stand in solidarity with the United States against terrorism in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks;

7. discourages, in the strongest possible terms, any effort to confuse the war on terrorism with a war on any people or any faith;

8. commends the president and the brave servicemen and women of the United States armed forces in the successful effort to oust the Taliban from power;

9. remains resolved to pursue all those responsible for the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and their sponsors until they are discovered and punished; and

10. reaffirms that Congress will honor the memory of those who lost their lives as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and will defend bravely the citizens of the United States in the face of all future challenges.