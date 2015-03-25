Security Threat Closes U.S. Consulate in Dubai

The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced that its consulate in the neighboring city of Dubai will be closed Wednesday due to security information provided by authorities.

The embassy announcement says the consulate — located in the Dubai World Trade Center — will be closed for American citizen services and visa interviews. The statement doesn't elaborate on the nature of the security information.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are part of a confederation of seven city-states making up the United Arab Emirates. The country is a close U.S. ally.

Dubai is a major financial center in the Middle East and home to large numbers of expatriates from around the world.