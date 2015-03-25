Second Man to Be Questioned in NYC Terror Plot Probe

The defense team for a man being investigated in a terrorism probe in New York and Colorado says the FBI has asked the man's father to come in for questioning.

A spokeswoman for attorney Arthur Folsom said Friday that FBI agents didn't say why they want to talk to the father of Najibullah Zazi.

The spokeswoman, Wendy Aiello, says the father will cooperate. He's expected to be questioned later Friday.

The younger Zazi was being questioned for a third day Friday.

An official familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that the younger Zazi had contact with a known al-Qaida associate. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

Zazi's attorney says his client has never met with al-Qaida operatives and isn't involved in terrorism.