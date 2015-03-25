Search Continues for Missing Georgia Woman

More than 100 friends, family members and customers gathered outside a missing woman's beauty shop in Swainsboro to mark her 43rd birthday.

The group gathered Tuesday night to remember Cindy Lynch, who's been missing more than a week.

Lynch and her husband, Chet, got into a fight on Jan. 18th. Police said Mrs. Lynch left the couple's yacht in Thunderbolt around 9 p.m. and never came back. A security guard last saw her around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the Thunderbolt Marina.

Thunderbolt police, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, divers and a sonar boat have been searching the Wilmington River.

Thunderbolt Police Chief Steve Smith said authorities are "leaving all the options open" as they search but he said that nothing has turned up. Authorities have not identified a suspect nor have they ruled out foul play.

Smith said there's the possibility that Mrs. Lynch slipped and fell into the river. But he said the family does not think that happened.

The missing woman grew up in Swainsboro and opened her own beauty shop, Bangles, in Swainsboro about ten years ago. She married Chet Lynch about two years ago.