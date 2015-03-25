School Bus Overturns With 25 Children Aboard

A school bus has overturned in Newark with 25 preschool children aboard, but officials say none appear to be seriously injured.

The accident occurred on Route 78 eastbound near exit 56.

Newark Fire Department spokesman John Brown says there were 25 children aboard, most of them ages 3 and 4, as well as four adults.

Brown says the accident happened around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon and police and fire are responding to the scene.

He says two buses were traveling together from a school in Elizabeth, but only one bus appears to have been involved in the accident.