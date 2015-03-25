Sandra Lee's Snickerdoodle Sandies

"Semi Homemade" host Sandra Lee made this delicious recipe that let's you cut back on Thanksgiving without cutting back on taste!

Snickerdoodle Sandies

(Using Egg beaters, Wesson Oil, Pam Cooking Spray)

(Makes 36 cookies)

Prep 15 minutes

Bake 10 minutes per batch

Cool 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1⁄2 cup of granulated sugar, Domino® (C&H)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pouch (17.5-ounce) sugar cookie mix, Betty Crocker ® dry pouch, box

4 ounce softened cream cheese

¼ cup Egg Beaters

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine ¼ cup of granulated sugar, cookie mix, cream cheese, egg beater, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract; mix until dough is smooth.

In a small bowl combine 1/4 cup of granulated sugar with one teaspoon of ground cinnamon.

Scoop dough by the tablespoon and roll into a one-inch ball. Roll balls in the cinnamon-sugar mixture and place two inches apart on an cookie sheet greased with Pam Cooking Spray. Bake for 10 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Cool on cooling rack.