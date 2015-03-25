Ron Livingston: I'm on a Free Pass

Ron Livingston has gotten a free pass since playing one of Carrie Bradshaw's boyfriends on "Sex and the City."

"I don't have to wait in line as long at nightclubs," he joked at the Television Critics Association's summer meeting Monday. "Flight attendants all over the world saw 'Sex and the City.' Doesn't matter what country you are in. The flight attendants know Jack Berger."

The HBO hit ended its run in 2004, but Livingston said casting agents see him in a new light.

"You take pretty much any girl in America, and if you stick a Miss October sash on her, she's not buying drinks for the rest of her life," he said. "I think being one of Carrie Bradshaw's boyfriends is sort of like the romantic lead stamp of approval."

Livingston plays a top negotiator in the FBI's Crisis Negotiation Unit in the new drama "Standoff," debuting Sept. 5 on FOX.