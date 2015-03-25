Rocco DiSpirito May Open New Restaurant

Rocco DiSpirito's (search) goose isn't cooked just yet.

Sources say the tempestuous chef and former reality TV star — who lost three restaurants in two years after imploding on air — has inked a lease to open a new eatery with his meatball-making mamma in New York City.

While DiSpirito and Mamma are staying mum on the new venture, it is believed that the menu will have an Italian slant.

The space at 36 E. 20th St., which recently housed Anju restaurant, is just two blocks away from the former Rocco's 22nd St. (now Caviar & Banana), where DiSpirito and partner Jeffrey Chodorow locked horns over control of the eatery on national television.

It's also where the combative chef was subsequently barred from the premises by a court order.

DiSpirito, who now hosts a radio talk show and hawks cooking utensils on a home shopping TV channel, teamed up with Chodorow on NBC's "The Restaurant," (search) which lasted for two seasons.

By the second season, the theme of the show shifted dramatically from the tribulations of the employees to the power struggle of the partners.

The gifted chef, as viewers saw, was mostly a no-show at the restaurant — choosing, instead, to go on an indulgent spree of self-promotion.

