Roberts Does Movie PR While on Bed Rest

A pregnant Julia Roberts (search) was confined to bed last month after experiencing a series of early contractions. The 37-year-old actress is expecting twins — a boy and a girl — in early January.

With two films coming out in early December — Mike Nichols' "Closer" (search) and "Ocean's Twelve" (search), the Steven Soderbergh-directed sequel to 2001's star-studded heist caper — Roberts is conducting phone interviews while contemplating her pregnancy.

"I'm enormous," she says. "Let me tell you something, my babies weigh 6 pounds each. That's 12 pounds of just baby in me right now and I still have miles to go before I sleep with them. They're bionic. It's pretty amazing."

"Closer" is a romantic drama about two couples played by Roberts, Clive Owen, Jude Law (search) and Natalie Portman. The movie contains some explicit sexual language.

"It becomes about the emotion and not about bad words or hard words to say or raunchiness or shock value or anything else," Roberts said. "It becomes about two people in this house whose lives are kind of falling apart. Then it's like afterward when you're able to have a coherent thought that you go, `I can't believe that I just said all of those bad words.'"

As to the pregnancy — "I feel great," she said.

Roberts married cinematographer Danny Moder (search) in July 2002 at her home in Taos, N.M. The twins would be the first children for Roberts, who won the best actress Oscar in 2001 for "Erin Brockovich."

"Closer" is set for release Dec. 3. "Ocean's Twelve," also starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, will be in theaters Dec. 10.