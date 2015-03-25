Return of the Death Tax?

Do you remember the death tax?

In less than a decade, as things stand now, it'll be no more. But as things also stand now, unless something changes, it will be re-instated right after that.

So President Bush wants to make it permanent. Just like he wants to make permanent all those other tax cuts that would expire in a decade and go right back to where they started. But he's facing a tough fight, especially on the death tax.

Liberals say it's a give-away to the rich. Let's call it what it really is. A tax on your corpse.

Let's be clear. You're dead. You're a corpse. You're in your casket.

But just as you're being lowered into the ground, a hand, from out of nowhere, reaches into your casket and starts rifling through your pockets, digging for your change. As much as it can gets its grubby paws on. You're plopped into the ground. But guess what? The hand isn't done. It's still searching and still digging.

Uncle Sam has become Vincent Price. It's a bad horror movie. And suddenly you're the unwitting star. Trouble is you don't have any lines. Because, as I said, you're dead. So shut up and take it.

Let me put it simply. Your loved ones will see less, so that your government will see more.

They can frame it any way they want. That redistributing wealth is a good thing. That giving the government more money is the proper thing.

I just think it's a sick thing.

They say not many pay taxes on estates, as if that justifies thievery in the first place.

I say more people are leaving more money when they die. And much like the alternative minimum tax, more will be sucked into this tax as well.

Here's the difference.

Corpses can't complain.

But their heirs can — and better — before they're corpses too.

