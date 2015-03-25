Report: World's New Smallest Man Turns 18, Seeks Wife

A 2-foot tall Nepalese teen reportedly is waiting to be officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the World's Smallest Man after celebrating his 18th birthday.

Khagendra Thapa Magar is head and shoulders shorter than the current title holder, 2-foot-5-inch He Ping Ping of China, the Daily Mail reported.

Click here to see photos.

Magar made several bids for the world record in the past but was told that because there is no title for world's smallest boy or teen, the tiny dancer who weighs just 10 pounds would have to wait until he became an adult, the Mail reported.

"Now I have turned 18 I want two things: To be recognized by Guinness and to find a wife who is small like me. It is my dream to have four children," Magar told the paper.

"Being small like me is no fun as a boy, but as a man I will be special," he added.

Click here for more on this story from the Daily Mail.