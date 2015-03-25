Report: Shania Twain 'Progressing' After Split

Shania Twain is "progressing" after her split from producer-songwriter husband Mutt Lange in May amid rumors that he had an affair, friends of the country star told People magazine.

Twain "is doing OK," a source tells the magazine. "She is working hard to get over her split from Mutt. Life has to continue — that's her motto. She is a strong woman.”

Another source tells People, "There's still a lot of recovery to come, but she's using the help of her friends and family. On a scale of one to 10, she is certainly not there yet but she is progressing."

Twain, 42, was recently spotted at Toronto eatery Kit Kat Bar and Grill.

"She looked fantastic," owner John Carbone told People. "She came in wearing these great shorts, sandals and a really pretty sweater. She was just gorgeous. Her mood was very bubbly."

Twain also shopped at the department store Holt Renfrew, where she was "all smiles," according to a witness.

