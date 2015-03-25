Report: Ethan Hawke Dating Former Nanny

Ethan Hawke is dating the woman who used to be his children's nanny — when he was married to Uma Thurman — and has been for two years, the New York Daily News reported.

"They are incredibly in love," a friend of Hawke's told the News.

A second pal said: "Yes, they've been keeping a lid on this for some time."

Click here for the Daily News report

According to the News' first source, the former nanny, Ryan, contacted Hawke about a year after the split from Thurman to confess her feelings.

"She had nothing to do with the divorce, and they started seeing each other after she was no longer the children's nanny," said the friend.

In August, Hawke said being part of a celebrity couple can be hard on the ego.

"It's unfair when one person's career is taking off and the other is really suffering," the 37-year-old actor told AMC's "Shootout."

"What happens -- it's not that they're jealous of each other; it's that the person you share your life with isn't in the mood to support," Hawke says. "You want to have a pity party for yourself, but they're off to the Golden Globes and you don't want to go because everyone is going to think you are jealous."

Hawke and Thurman were married in 1998. She filed for divorce in 2004. The couple have two children.

"There's a certain geometry to life -- that life has a certain math equation to it and if you're never together, you can't build a home," Hawke says. "Joanne Woodward put her career on the back burner for that marriage (to Paul Newman) to last. And something's got to give."

Hawke received an Oscar nomination for his role in 2001's "Training Day." His film credits also include "Dead Poets Society," "Great Expectations" and "Before Sunset."

Thurman, 37, has starred in "The Producers" and the "Kill Bill" movies. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role in 1994's "Pulp Fiction."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.