Report: Angelina Jolie to Star in Role Planned for Tom Cruise

Is Angelina Jolie stealing Tom Cruise's part?

Once expected to star Cruise, Columbia Pictures' espionage thriller "Edwin A. Salt" will be redrafted and renamed as a star vehicle for Jolie, Variety reports.

Jolie is close to a deal to play the title character, a CIA officer who's accused by a defector of being a Russian sleeper spy and must elude capture long enough to establish her innocence, according to the Hollywood trade publication.

Cruise had long flirted with the project, but that ended recently, Variety says. Jolie took a liking to it, prompting the studio's decision to rewrite it.

FOXNews.com's FOX411 column reported last month that Cruise was not going to star in "Edwin A. Salt" because he asked for too much money.

