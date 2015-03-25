Remembering a Special Friend

Did you ever meet someone who was so unusual but so good at the same time? Perhaps that was the point. They were so good, precisely because they were so unusual.

Jim Seymour was that kind of guy.

A frequent contributor on our weekend business shows, Bulls and Bears and Cashin' In, Jim died last night because of complications from routine surgery. We still don't know the details. We do know the loss. It's substantial.

Jim was unique. A prolific columnist for Realmoney.com and PC Magazine, he had a knack for seeing through the silly stuff.

He'd be the first to tell you he didn't look TV. But that's what I liked about Jim. He didn't act TV either.

In an industry that sometimes prizes style over substance, Jim had both. A man who could laugh at himself, without tearing others down. A gentle giant of a guy, who had an uncanny read of what would prove hot and what would prove just hot air.

In the midst of the 1990s technology tear, Jim was crazy enough to tell readers in PC Magazine, few if any of the big names would make it. Shortly thereafter he was one of the few to question whether Microsoft truly had gotten only a slap on the wrist and that something called Linux was a long-term threat.

He got the big picture without giving you a big attitude. And he proved that a big heart always out-trumps a big ego. I regret I didn't know him nearly as well personally as I grew to admire him professionally.

He showed some jaded journalists that you can be classy without being condescending. Warm without being wacky. A gentleman without being a jerk.

He leaves a rich legacy of insightful commentaries and opinions that will truly stand the test of time. A man who got it, without ever, ever bragging about it.

Jim Seymour: Dead at age 60.

