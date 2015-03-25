Remembering 9/11

All day long, cable news has been looking back eight years to the mass murder that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001. The terror attacks were launched by fanatical Muslims who, to this day, want to kill as many Americans as they can.

Thankfully the Bush administration was aggressive in fighting Al Qaeda, which has been badly damaged. Therefore another 9/11 is far less likely than it was eight years ago. Unfortunately, some liberals will never admit that and a few are actively helping the terrorists who continue to cause trouble all over the world.

Earlier this week, "The Factor" reported on the John Adams Project, whereby radicals are secretly photographing CIA agents and sending the pictures to terrorist detainees at Guantanamo Bay. Unbelievable and despicable. We confronted a member of the project, Nina Ginsberg.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAN BANK, "FACTOR" PRODUCER: I have some questions about the John Adams Project. You know, you're putting CIA agents' lives in danger.

NINA GINSBERG, ATTORNEY, JOHN ADAMS PROJECT: You need to talk to people at the John Adams Project. That's not at all true. CIA agents put a lot of people in danger. They put this country in danger. They put American soldiers overseas in danger.

BANK: So do you support them taking pictures of covert CIA agents and showing them to terrorists?

GINSBERG: That's not what they did.

BANK: So what did they do?

GINSBERG: What they did was try and find out who the names and the identities of the people who tortured, illegally tortured people because the government won't turn over that information, and people in this country have a right to defend themselves.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

The Justice Department is investigating the John Adams Project, which is affiliated with the insidious ACLU, because there is no question that these far-left nuts are putting CIA people in grave danger.

In the past, "Talking Points" tried to understand why the far left in America wants to help Al Qaeda and other terror killers. But you know what? I don't even care why they want to do that anymore.

The Obama administration has a responsibility to protect the intelligence community and it had better stop this John Adams Project atrocity. It had better.

When looking at the terrorist landscape today, Iran emerges as the most dangerous entity. But again, some liberal Americans don't want to confront Iran. And certainly Europe has been weak on the issue, and Russia is actually helping the mullahs develop nuclear weapons.

So the world has not learned very much from the 9/11 murders. The USA continues to fight the good fight, but Islamic fascism is still very dangerous. Somebody tell the liberal community.

And that's "The Memo."

Pinheads & Patriots

Actress Eva Longoria of "Desperate Housewives" apparently loves poker. She hosted a poker tournament in San Antonio, Texas, to raise money for her charity Eva's Heroes, which helps kids with developmental challenges. And so Ms. Longoria is a patriot.

On the pinhead front, in Japan a purse snatcher tried to do his evil deed in an elevator. However, he did not know he picked on Lady Kung Fu, who proceeded to kick the living daylights out of the guy. Of course, he deserved it. That woman is a patriot. The purse snatcher is a very sore pinhead.

