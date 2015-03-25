Raw Data: Brawl Timeline

Here is a look at the series of events in the brawl Friday night involving the Indiana Pacers (search), Detroit Pistons and fans in Auburn Hills, Mich. The game was stopped when order could not be restored.

_ Indiana's Ron Artest fouls Detroit's Ben Wallace as he goes in for a layup with 45.9 seconds left and the Pacers leading 97-82.

_ Wallace wheels around and delivers a hard, two-handed shove to Artest's chin, which leads to pushing and shoving with several players near midcourt.

_ Artest lies on the scorer's table with his hands behind his head, looking relaxed. Wallace tries to get at Artest, but is held back by teammates and coaches.

_ As players shout at each other, Wallace throws a wristband toward Artest, who stands up briefly before lying back down on the scorer's table.

_ An unidentified fan near midcourt hits Artest in the face with a cup filled with ice and a beverage.

_ Artest storms into the stands and attacks a fan that he thinks hurled the cup at him.

_ Indiana's Stephen Jackson joins his teammate in the seats and starts throwing punches.

_ David Harrison, Eddie Gill and Fred Jones of the Pacers, Detroit's Rasheed Wallace and former Piston Rick Mahorn try to break up the fight between Pacers and fans, who land their share of punches.

_ Back on the court near Indiana's bench, Artest punches a fan wearing a Pistons jersey who walks toward him. After another fan tries to tackle Artest, Jermaine O'Neal runs toward the fan and lands a vicious right hand to his face.

_ Pacers players and coaches leave the floor and are showered with beer, popcorn and assorted debris, including a folding chair.

_ Indiana's Jamaal Tinsley tries to go back on the court, holding a metal dust pan over his head, but is turned back to the locker room.