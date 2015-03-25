Prosecutors Wrap Up Case of Caribbean Scuba Death

Prosecutors are wrapping up their case in the British Virgin Islands trial of a Rhode Island man accused of drowning his wife during a Caribbean vacation.

Videotapes of depositions from a civil trial that found David Swain responsible for the scuba-diving death of his wife are expected to be shown to the jury Tuesday as the prosecution's final evidence.

The 1999 drowning of Shelley Tyre was initially ruled an accident, but Tortola authorities reopened the case following the 2006 civil trial in Rhode Island. Prosecutors say Swain killed his wife to pursue another woman.

Swain says he is innocent and that his wife died in a tragic accident.

The trial began Oct. 7. Swain faces life in prison if convicted.