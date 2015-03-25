Pop Tarts: Tila Tequila Wants to Go Wild With Amy Winehouse

Let’s hope that all the teens and tweens out there don’t look up to Tila Tequila as a role model, considering that MTV's "Shot at Love" starlet has a burning desire to follow in the footsteps of drug-troubled songstress Amy Winehouse.

"I wish Amy Winehouse was here — I really want to be friends with her," Tequila told Pop Tarts at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday. "I really want to hang out with her here in Hollywood."

At first we thought Tequila, 26, was being sweet and wanted to support Winehouse on the road to recovery, but we were quite mistaken.

"Oh no — I don’t want to help her," Tila said quickly. "I want to join her."

Pam Anderson Strips for Ellen, Tommy Lee Has Two Ladies?

We all know how good Pamela Anderson looks in a bikini, but it never hurts to show the world one more time.

The former "Baywatch" babe stripped down for Ellen DeGeneres’ television show this week to play beach volleyball with Olympic volleyball duo Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh.

DeGeneres also prodded Pammy to address reports regarding her numerous romances. Anderson denied that she and Michael Jackson have anything more than a professional relationship, stating simply that the King of Pop just wants her to be in one of his upcoming videos.

Pamela also discussed her close bond with a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family before finally ‘fessing up to having moved back in with ex-husband Tommy Lee. Seems strange — just this past Sunday, Rod Stewart’s son Sean told us how happy his sister Kimberly and Tommy Lee are together. …

But speaking of DeGeneres, it might be time for starlet Christie Brinkley to move on over. According to the New York Post's Page Six gossip column, Ellen is shooting a campaign for cosmetics giant CoverGirl this week in a deal rumored to be worth at least $1 million.

Lohan and Ronson Get Matching Tattoos

Looks like the relationship between Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson is more than just a phase — the two have gone and got permanent markings to show their affection.

Lohan told the October issue of Marie Claire that she recently had a star tattooed on her hand as Ronson has "a bunch of stars" while the celeb DJ copied Lindsay’s ink of a little heart.

Li-Lo also said that she intends to buy her own home with a special someone, but kept mum on exactly who that person is. Hmmm, we’ll take a guess. …

Kourtney Kardashian Has Help to Hide Her Backside

Kourtney Kardashian hit up Hollywood staple Lola's Martini Bar with fellow reality starlet Lauren Conrad on Saturday night, although the martini-lovin' Kardashian sister wasn't about to make the same mistake as sis Khloe and had a cab take her home.

But it seems Kourtney has also learned another lesson from her other sister Kim, whose rear is so famously featured in thousands of pap pics. Apparently Kourt's shirt was barely enough to cover her curves, so Lola's doorstaff assisted in blocking her "assets" from the view of the awaiting photogs.

Britney Sends Manager Shopping, Bai Ling Tries to Steal Belt?

Britney Spears may have more money in her bank account than most of us could ever even contemplate, but now that her dad has control of the funds, it seems she's taking advantage of a few of the freebies that come with fame.

Spears was all set to make an appearance at the Verizon Wireless Samsung Style Villa in Beverly Hills before the VMAs over the weekend, but reportedly got caught up in the studio working on her upcoming album (which sources say will be her best yet).

So our gal sent her music manager Larry Rudolph over to get her some goodies, which included anything and everything from Dermalogica skin care to oodles of Urban Decay makeup and even some clothes for her sons.

Actress Bai Ling apparently proved to be a little problematic as she swarmed the style lounge and insisted that she had to take home a "Laguna Beach" belt to wear to a party at the Playboy Mansion on Saturday night.

According to an eyewitness, Ling was told numerous times that the belt was display only, but she wasn’t having it and had to be chased down as she attempted to literally wear it out the door. Naughty!

And it seems like no matter how hard Lauren "Lo" Bosworth and Stephanie Pratt try to be big celebs on "The Hills," they are just never going to be Audrina Patridge. Audrina was granted a $5,000 vacation to Antigua — she works so hard we think she totally, like, deserves a break from "reality."

