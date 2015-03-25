Pop Tarts: Exclusive: Not So Earth-Friendly? Activists Attack Al Gore

Look out, Al Gore ... People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says you are refusing to face one very "inconvenient truth."

On Monday, the animal rights organization launched the campaign offsetalgore.com (conveniently timed for Earth Day) in an attempt to counter the effects that they say the former vice president's meat-laden diet has on Mother Nature.

While reps for Gore had no comment, Pop Tarts confirmed with people who have worked with the ex-veep that he loves his steak and sausage, plus he was notorious for chowing down on the almost all-meat Atkins diet during his run for president.

A recent report published by the United Nations determined that raising animals for food generates about 40 percent more greenhouse gas emissions than all the cars, trucks, ships and planes in the world combined.

"Livestock are one of the most significant contributors to today’s most serious environmental problems," said Henning Steinfeld, chief of the Food and Agriculture Organization's Livestock Information and Policy branch and senior author of the report. "Urgent action is required to remedy the situation.”

So while Gore is known worldwide for his environmental activism and efforts to build awareness about global warming, is our steak-lovin' "Earth Day" man a hypocrite? PETA certainly seems to think so.

The campaign encourages people to go vegetarian for 30 days and claims that that is enough time to prevent the release of more than 270 pounds of carbon dioxide into the Earth's atmosphere. Studies suggest that this will prevent more pollution than if a person left his or her car at home every weekday for 30 days.

Speaking of which, researchers at the University of Chicago also found that converting to a vegan diet is about 50 percent more effective in countering global warming than switching from a standard American car to Tinseltown's fave Toyota: the Prius.

"Americans now eat 1 million birds an hour, and yet Mr. Gore has not mentioned the fact that poultry production is a huge problem — one reason we have him holding a drumstick in our ad asking him if he’s 'too chicken to go vegetarian,'" said Ingrid E. Newkirk, the president of PETA.

"Given the fact that vegetarians are on average much slimmer than meat-eaters, Mr. Gore doesn’t even remotely look as if he is fond of vegetables, grains and fruit," she said. Ouch!

