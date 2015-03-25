Phone Log: What Caylee's Mom's Calls Could Reveal in Search for Missing Tot

This is a rush transcript from "On the Record ," August 12, 2008. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOX NEWS HOST: Tonight, there is breaking news in the disappearance of Caylee Anthony. Could the missing toddler be alive? Casey Anthony sits in jail, a person of interest in her daughter's disappearance. We learned moments ago Casey Anthony's lawyer just met with his client. Casey has been canceling jailhouse meetings with her family, so why will Casey meet with her lawyer but not her family? Well, Casey maintains her daughter has been kidnapped. Casey knows her jailhouse meetings with her family are taped, and she says she is afraid whoever has little Caylee will hurt the toddler.

So now the urgent question. Does Casey's father, George, know who may have the little girl? And are the people now being watched?

GEORGE ANTHONY, MISSING TODDLER'S GRANDFATHER: I'm not going to speculate on who I believe has my granddaughter. I'm really not. These people know that they're being watched. They know it.

QUESTION: Who are these people?

GEORGE ANTHONY: I really can't get into that with you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Joining us live is Drew Petrimoulx, reporter for WDBO radio. Drew, these people that the grandfather, George, speaks about, is there any -- are there any identifying characteristics or has anyone even said there are these people, except for Casey, the mother, who sits in jail?

DREW PETRIMOULX, WDBO RADIO: You know, there really isn't. He's kind of made some outrageous comments in the last couple of days. You know, he said that there are these people out there, but then when asked to specify, he'll only say that that's part of the investigation and for -- and to keep that investigation going that he won't mention any of the details.

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, as part of the investigation -- are the police saying that's part of their investigation, or is this the family doing something?

PETRIMOULX: You know, this is the family doing something. When -- when we talk to investigators, a lot of the times, they don't really know exactly what George is talking about. They do say that they look into all possible leads. But again, a lot of times, you get mixed messages from the family and then from investigators.

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, in terms of the child being hurt, is there anything at all to suggest that anyone is going to hurt that child, or that somebody has that child is going to hurt that child, or is that Casey alone making those statements?

PETRIMOULX: That again is just Casey. I mean, as far as where she is, investigators say they're waiting for that information to come from Casey. They're looking for her, but you know, as to who has her or if she's in any kind of danger, you know, they haven't been able to say that.

One point that I think is important to make when we're talking about the reason why Casey isn't meeting with her family -- when that first developed and we asked Cindy Anthony why she wasn't, you know, meeting with her daughter, why her daughter turned her away, she didn't mention anything about protecting the child. What she said was that she may be mad at her for a visit that Cindy had canceled, and you know, that it was basically her prerogative to deny her these visits. You know, we didn't get that from her that this was out of protection. That came from the lawyer, Jose Baez.

VAN SUSTEREN: And of course, the lawyer, I -- at least I would think that the lawyer would want to stop any of those conversations with the family because under Florida law, those conversations do get out, and that's the lawyer's job to try to stop that. All right. What's Casey doing in jail all day? She's not meeting with her family. Do you know what she's doing?

PETRIMOULX: Yes, well, I actually talked with a jail spokesman, and he said, you know, it's a pretty secluded life that she's living in there. She is separated from all of the other prisoners. She has about an hour a day to take a shower and for hygienic reasons. She can brush her teeth and stuff like that. And she also has an hour of recreation.

I talked to him, he said she's not watching much TV. She can -- she does catch the news every once in a while. But for her to watch TV, they have the -- to take all the other inmates out of the room so that she can be in the TV room in seclusion. So moving her around the jail, everything, is a big deal because, you know, she's in such a high-profile case and she's in protective custody.

VAN SUSTEREN: In a few moments, we're going to have the record of the log of the phone calls on June 16 and June 18. Let me ask you this. Are those -- June 16, 17 and 18 -- are the police focusing on those days as being particularly important?

PETRIMOULX: Those seem to be very crucial days. And what we've heard from -- or what we've learned from the phone logs is that there was a flurry of calls made from Casey to her mother, Cindy, that went unanswered. That was the 16th. On the 17th, a neighbor says he lent Casey a shovel for about an hour. Then the next day, June 18, she had her car backed into the garage like she usually didn't have it. The neighbor said he thought that was suspicious. So those are three days that, you know, could determine the outcome of this investigation.

VAN SUSTEREN: Drew, thank you.

PETRIMOULX: Thanks for having me.

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, we have our team on the ground in Orlando, Florida, digging for answers in the disappearance of little Caylee Anthony. And moments ago, "On the Record" producer Steph Watts spoke to a member of the Orange County sheriff's office.

STEPH WATTS, FOX PRODUCER: In relation to the impounded car, is that going to be released to the parents soon?

CARLOS PADILLA, ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT: Not anytime soon. And my understanding, the parents have been very cooperative, so they really have not asked for the car back. So of course, it's still an ongoing case, so we're going to hold onto it until we feel that it's prudent for us to return the car.

WATTS: In the car forensics, would they have checked if there was gas in the tank? And do you know if there was gas in the tank?

PADILLA: They would have checked that. However, I really don't know. My understanding -- I've heard both ways. I've heard that there was and there wasn't. So I don't know and I've not talked to the detectives to verify one way or the other.

WATTS: At some time in the timeline, Casey ordered a pizza. Has the pizza guy been questioned?

PADILLA: I don't know that. Again, you know, keep in mind that that pizza -- the smell of pizza compared to, like the detective said, the smell of human decomposition, there's just no way that pizza will ever smell like human decomposition.

WATTS: I know her brother released to us that in her phone records, she had placed calls to a couple pizza places, and I didn't know if that was pertinent to the investigation or if that's something that should be looked at, as everything.

PADILLA: Well, that could very well be. I mean, again, keep in mind that for 31 days, she was not with her family. And I'm speaking of Casey. So again, we do want to find out and we're trying to put together at any given time where she may have been so that we do find Caylee.

WATTS: And someone -- and just as we try to kind of figure out how you guys are doing the investigation, the tow truck driver, for example, that would take the car, would that be somebody that would be questioned normally as to what happened that day?

PADILLA: Sure. Sure. And to see, you know, how they got the call. And remember, they're the ones that took the car, and subsequently, they're the ones that made contact with Mrs. Anthony.

WATTS: So people like that could all potentially be witnesses at trial.

PADILLA: Absolutely.

WATTS: Now, we're hearing some conflicting reports about (INAUDIBLE) about Casey and her family's communication. The family told me that they had decided to pull back communicating for her. They would still keep their appointments booked (ph) but not go to kind of put some pressure on her and sort of make her feel isolated. Now we're hearing that she's not seeing them. What's the real story with that?

PADILLA: We have not been told as to what's transpiring between the family. I know that the family was scheduled to see her I believe on Sunday, and for whatever reason (INAUDIBLE) Sunday night, Casey herself chose not to see the family. But we're not -- we're not sure and we're not privy to exactly what exactly has been going on. I know that the Anthonys -- again, very cooperative. They have spoken to the detectives. But again, I don't know what has transpired between the detectives and the Anthonys.

WATTS: Has the classification of this investigation changed?

PADILLA: No, not at all. We still have a missing child. And when we do get back the results, we're still going to have a missing child. I mean, so, obviously, we may have to look at other avenues. But when it's all said and done, we have a missing child.

WATTS: Now, just clear up for me what the actual classification is.

PADILLA: It's a missing child. We're looking for a missing child. And even though, you know, we talk about the smell in the car and everything, detectives have been adamant that we would love to find her alive and well, as the Anthonys also have their hopes up that she is alive and well.

WATTS: I guess the reason I asked the question is because, you know, time and time again, we see the CSI, the crime scene investigators, returning to the house. And you can't help but think when you see crime scene investigators and you think this has become to look more and more like a crime scene.

PADILLA: Well, what it is, is -- keep in mind that -- and as you know, the Anthonys have been here several times. And during conversation, things come up, and it's very common in an investigation, when you're doing an investigation, things come up that you may not have known before or that may have been overlooked, again, because we didn't have the knowledge. So when something does come up and (INAUDIBLE) prudent to go back to the house, for example, to pick up an item, and we'll do that. And that's what has happened here.

WATTS: Yesterday, part of the -- some of the people that visited the home, part of that was a crime -- the child -- what's the -- the child sex crimes unit. What is their involvement in this case?

PADILLA: Well, the child -- the unit itself, they work not only sex crime, but they do work missing children. So it's kind of a double thing. You know, here we're missing -- right now, there are no indications of sexual abuse. That's never been brought up and we have no reason to believe that that was the case. We do have a missing child. So that's why they're there.

WATTS: Yes, I heard that that unit has particularly skilled investigators.

PADILLA: And that's correct. They've trained for this, and they have the resources that another unit may not have. But again, we're using all the resources. I mean, we have a lot of people assigned to this, including the FBI, the FDLE. So there's a lot of people involved in this case.

WATTS: In total, how would -- I know you're just kind of guesstimating, but how many people would you say are working on this case?

PADILLA: I would say anywhere 12 to 20 people, at least. And again, that's including detectives, FBI, FDLE, the civilian workers, the victim advocates. So there's a lot of people that really -- crime line -- to date, we have over 1,500 tips.

WATTS: Now, reading some reports in the paper today about something that you and I discussed a while ago, which was the forensic testing on the odor. I think you remember a couple weeks ago, you and I had this conversation. I have done some research with Dr. Baden. He felt early on that they were still in the early stages of doing -- of developing the technology for that, but it sounds like this lab in Tennessee is advanced in that area.

PADILLA: I'm not aware of they've actually sent anything to that lab. I heard that on reports and all. But I know that they are willing to use whatever resource and technology is out there to help us move further with this case. So that is a possibility, but again, I don't know -- it's not been confirmed they've actually used that lab.

WATTS: Is there an active search going on for little Caylee right now?

PADILLA: Oh, absolutely. And by that I mean is that we're still talking to people. We're still trying to put a timeline together. We're trying to put all the puzzles together to see, you know, where she may very well be. And by that what I mean is, obviously, keep in mind that we were five-and-a-half weeks into this and we were at a disadvantage. (INAUDIBLE) behind the eight ball because if she had been reported, let's say the first -- the first minute would have been nice, but the first 24 hours, we would have been probably ahead of the game here. But that was not the case. But we are looking for her and we're going to use every avenue and every resource that we can until we exhaust, and I don't know if that'll ever become -- you know, if that'll ever happen.

WATTS: Can you comment at all on, like, what kind of active searching? Is it foot searching, air searching, water searching?

PADILLA: Well, you know, again, the -- there are certain things that we're not going to be able to discuss just because of the integrity of the case. But I can say that we are looking for her. You know, we're still looking at all the tips. And so we're doing everything that, you know, we can to find her.

WATTS: Because of the time that's passed and the possibility that she's not alive, have you guys consulted with a forensic pathologist to talk to you about what condition the body possibly could be in at this stage (INAUDIBLE) what they would be looking for?

PADILLA: I'm not aware if the detectives have done that or not. They have never stated to me whether they actually have or not.

WATTS: But I mean, you can understand why I'm asking the question.

PADILLA: Sure.

VAN SUSTEREN: Because you're not looking for someone who's recently deceased. This is -- we're talking (INAUDIBLE) five, six weeks (INAUDIBLE)

PADILLA: We're talking probably going on eight weeks now. And that's correct. And again, you know, we have to look at all the possibilities. But again, you know, we have a missing child. We don't have anything right now to indicate that we have anything else but a missing child. So -- but we are going to look at everything we have to, to proceed.

WATTS: Now, I know they're probably getting closer (INAUDIBLE) forensics in the car. Are -- is that information going to become public and released to the media, or is that going to be kept quiet for a possible trial?

PADILLA: I don't want to say it's going to be kept quiet. But before we release any information concerning that, we have to see where the case is at that point. And when we feel that it's prudent to release that information, that it's going to be advantageous to the case, that's when we're going to do it.

WATTS: Are you expecting to get that this week?

PADILLA: They're hoping to get it as soon as possible. Don't know really a timeframe. And I can say this. I've met several times with the chiefs and everything, and we don't have the results yet because I know there have been questions as to whether we have them, and we don't. I can say we don't.

VAN SUSTEREN: Coming up: The timeline is coming together piece by piece by piece. Missing Caylee last seen by her grandparents on Monday, June 16. Who did Caylee -- Casey -- Caylee's jailed mother call that day? And at what specific time? We have the phone records and now you will, too.

And later: A former friend of Senator Edwards's mistress is here to go "On the Record." Is the Senator John Edwards the father of that baby? And is the senator lying about his lies?

VAN SUSTEREN: Monday, June 16, is the last day that Caylee Anthony's grandparents saw the little girl. And tonight, we have detailed phone records of who Caylee's now jailed mother was calling that day. Joining us live on the ground in Orlando is "On the Record" producer Steph Watts. All right, Steph, let's talk about these phone records. Can you tell me -- go ahead and refer to the record itself, but what happened on Monday beginning about 4:10?

WATTS: Well...

(CROSSTALK)

VAN SUSTEREN: Let me back up. It goes -- it started at 3:03, 3:03 PM.

WATTS: OK, Greta, and let me just back up a little bit for you just to set the stage a little bit. Don't forget, at 12:50, just before 1:00 PM, George claimed that he saw Casey and Caylee leave the house. Then George himself leaves the house at 2:30. Now let's jump ahead.

Casey's making phone calls on her cell phone. 3:03 PM, she calls her dad on his cell phone. 4:10, she calls her mom at work. 4:11, she calls her mom on her cell phone. 4:13, she calls her mom on her cell phone. 4:14, she calls her mom at work. 4:19, she calls Tony Lazzaro (ph). 4:21, she calls Jesse Grund (ph). 4:24, mom on her cell. 6:32, mom on home phone. 6:33, voice-mail. 7:06, mom home. And 7:20, she calls her friend, Amy.

Now, if you notice, Greta, these calls that are a minute apart -- if I call you and I don't -- I get your voice-mail and I hang up, that registers as a minute.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Tell me -- let's give names. Tony Lazzaro, that's her boyfriend?

WATTS: Yes, Tony Anthony (SIC) is the boyfriend who was the promoter at Club Fusian, which we're going to take a look at a little later on in the show. And Amy Huisinga (ph) is the girl that the mother found the resume in the car and she was the one who took Cindy to where Casey was. And Casey was using her car hat week while Amy (SIC) was away, and unfortunately, Casey also stole money from her and checks.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Now, in all fairness, if you look at my phone records, you know, it might show a flurry of phone calls, as well. But nonetheless, it's just a piece of the puzzle. All right. Let's -- now, you don't have anything for the next day, Tuesday, do you. You were - - you suddenly jumped to Wednesday. Why don't you have Tuesday's records?

WATTS: Well, Greta, it's interesting because the 17th seems to be sort of a blurry day for us in this timeline. As you know, you and I are working this story. We're trying to put this timeline together. The 17th, we haven't come up with the records yet. We don't know what was happening on the 17th. Of course, obviously, very curious as to what was going on on the 17th. The next phone records we have are the 18th. And again, that date is significant because that's the date that Casey borrowed the shovel from the neighbor.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. And so tell me -- give me the list of calls on the 18th for which we have records.

WATTS: Sure. Again, on the 18th -- and again, we don't know what time exactly she borrowed the shovel from them, but on the 18th at 12:33 PM, she calls mom at home. 12:34, Mom cell. 12:35, mom at home. 12:36, dad's cell. 1:09, mom's cell. 1:11, mom home.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Now, it of the June 16 phone calls that you first recited, do you have any idea whether it pinged off the tower near her home to indicate that she was likely making or could have been making those calls from home?

WATTS: Well, that's a good question, Greta, and I'm sure investigators are taking a look at that. They obviously haven't released that information to us because it's part of their ongoing investigation. But now, remember, the last phone call she made was 7:20 to Amy. There's no incoming or outgoing calls on Casey's cell phone, Greta, until 11:00 AM the next day.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Steph, thank you.

WATTS: You're welcome.

