Philippine Airliner Overshoots Runway, Injuring 19 in Rough Forest Landing

A Philippine Airlines plane overshot a runway and plowed into a tropical forest while landing in a southern city early Friday, injuring 19 passengers and crew members, officials said.

The Airbus A320, flying from Manila to Butuan city, sustained extensive damage and came to a halt in a banana and coconut grove, airline spokesman Rolando Estabillo said.

The plane had 148 passengers and crew.

Nineteen people suffered minor injuries, said police Superintendent Elmer Doyo. The pilot and co-pilot suffered neck and nose injuries, and several people were taken to a hospital, Estabillo said.

"Some have only anxiety reaction and had themselves checked," Doyo said, adding that other injuries included scrapes and bruises.

Estabillo said the airport in Butuan, about 490 miles southeast of Manila, was closed until Saturday while the plane and the runway were being inspected. Butuan airport manager Emmanuel Costelo said the plane's two engines were damaged.