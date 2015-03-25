Pennsylvania Driver Fiddling With iPod Plows Into 2 Women, Killing 1

A 20-year-old motorist who, police said, was fiddling with her iPod as she drove in suburban Philadelphia struck two best friends coming out of a hospital, killing one of them.

Nicole Gallo, 19, died instantly Friday after she was hit from behind by Rachel Jankins, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Her best friend Christine Bochanski, 20, is in "extremely critical condition" after the accident, according to Upper Darby police superintendent Michael J. Chitwood.

The two were walking out of Delaware County Memorial Hospital about 11:15 a.m. Friday when Jankins plowed into them.

"Her claim is, she was reaching down for the iPod, wasn't paying attention and lost control of the car," Chitwood told the Inquirer. He called the accident "a tragedy that happened because of stupidity and inattentive driving."

Jankins was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

No charges have been filed, but police are investigating, according to Chitwood.

