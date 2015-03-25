'Pee Wee's Playhouse' to Rerun on Cartoon Network

After being shuttered for more than 15 years, the doors to "Pee-wee's Playhouse" are being reopened.

The Emmy Award-winning show will get new life on the Cartoon Network's Adult Swim lineup, which will air all 45 original episodes beginning July 10, company officials announced Monday.

"I'd say this is a dream come true," actor Paul Reubens said in a statement.

Reubens, 53, created the bow-tie wearing character in 1978 as a member of the L.A.-based comedy troupe, the Groundlings. Known for his big laugh and small suit, Pee-wee gained worldwide fame in 1985 as the star of his own movie, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," directed by Tim Burton.

The film's success led to "Pee-wee's Playhouse," which originally aired Saturday mornings on CBS beginning in 1986.

In 1991, a year after production wrapped on the final season of "Playhouse," Reubens was arrested in Florida for indecent exposure.

Reubens returned to the big screen with an acclaimed performance in 2001's "Blow."