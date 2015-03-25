Paul McCartney Receives Honorary Doctorate From Yale University

Paul McCartney can now add one more honor to the numerous awards, accolades and the knighthood he has already received.

The ex-Beatle on Monday was awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Yale University.

In granting the honorary degree to McCartney — Sir Paul McCartney since he was knighted in 1996 — the university said no one compares with the legendary songwriter.

Yale said the 65-year-old McCartney awakened a generation, giving a fresh sound to rock, roll, rhythm and blues.

Yale also conferred honorary degrees on former U.S. Trade Representative Carla Hills, astronomer Martin Rees, architect Cesar Pelli, poet John Lawrence Ashbery and others.