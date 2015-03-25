Patty Duke Has Heart Surgery

Oscar-winner Patty Duke (search) underwent single bypass surgery Wednesday and was in fair condition, officials said. The 57-year-old actress was in the intensive care unit at the North Idaho Heart Center.

"Her husband said everything went well," said Kootenai Medical Center (search) spokeswoman Teri Farr. The heart center is part of the medical facility.

Last spring, the actress was admitted to the center for insertion of a stent in one of her arteries to improve blood flow.

Duke was expected to recover in time to serve as chairwoman for the Nov. 26-29 Festival of Trees; proceeds benefit the heart center. She lives in the area with her husband, Mike Pearce.

Earlier this year, the actress received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She won a best supporting actress Oscar in 1963 for her portrayal of Helen Keller in "The Miracle Worker," and an Emmy in 1980 for her portrayal of Keller's teacher, Annie Sullivan, in the made-for-TV version of the film.

She also played identical teenage cousins Patty and Cathy Lane on the 1960s television comedy "The Patty Duke Show."

Her two sons, Mackenzie and Sean Astin (search), also are actors; Sean Astin starred in "The Lord of the Rings" movies.