Pat O'Brien Leaving Access Hollywood

It's a wrap for "Access Hollywood" co-host Pat O'Brien (search). O'Brien is leaving the syndicated entertainment TV show after seven years and will be replaced by Billy Bush (search), who now serves as the show's East Coast correspondent.

Bush, a first cousin to President Bush (search), will join co-host Nancy O'Dell (search), who has signed a new multiyear contract, according to NBC Universal Television Distribution, which produces and sells the program.

O'Brien's last day on the air will be Friday.

Negotiations with O'Brien for a new contract ended recently with the decision to take the show in a new direction, according to executive producer Rob Silverstein.

"Pat loves 'Access Hollywood.' He helped put it on the map," Silverstein said Wednesday. "Billy was always the choice to replace Pat. This was the right time to make this happen."

O'Brien won't be off the air for long.

The former CBS sportscaster and co-host of the Paramount Television program "Entertainment Tonight" is in final negotiations to host "The Insider," (search) a new Paramount entertainment show, according to several trade publications.

Paramount could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Bush, 32, has been with "Access Hollywood" nearly three years. His father, Jonathan, is the brother of former President George H.W. Bush.